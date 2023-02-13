Alaafin of Oyo’s oldest aide, Morenikeji Lasisi dies at 120

Morenikeji Lasisi, popularly called Baba Kekere due to his diminutive size, the longest-serving palace aide of the late Alaafin of Oyo, is dead.

Aged 120, Lasisi who had served in the palace for 77 years, died on Monday at the Alaafin’s palace, Oyo.

His death comes ten months after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who he served for 51 years, before he joined his ancestors.

Baba Keji was referred to as a loyal steward and unrepentantly dedicated to his primary duties in the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo.