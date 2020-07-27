Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has released a document containing names of federal lawmakers who allegedly got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The named lawmakers include the Chairman of the Senate committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwabaoshi, whose name was listed against 53 projects.

Some of the projects include emergency repairs of Asue Street, Owa Phase 2; ldumuogbe Road via Ojemaye; Otolokpo College Road, Otolokpo; and the Police lshu Ani Ukwu Road, Issele Uku, in Delta State.

Mr Akpabio also said Senator Matthew Urhoghide got six projects, Senator James Manager got six contracts while a former senator, Samuel Anyanwu, got 19 projects.

The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Nicholas Mutu, was also named by the minister as receiving 74 contracts – the highest among the listed lawmakers.

Some of the projects are emergency roads in Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

A few others were simply identified as Ondo and Edo Reps.

The document also contained a list of projects assigned to non-members of the National Assembly.

While the cost of the projects were not stated, the document shows that most of the projects were awarded in 2018, a year before the ninth assembly was inaugurated. It is also not clear whether or not they are constituency projects.