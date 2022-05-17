President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has turned down offers to run for president in 2023.

There have been calls for Adesina to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 elections.

Some groups had reportedly purchased and submitted the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on behalf of Adesina.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, the AfDB president said he is not running for president.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration,” he said.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done thishave expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development,” Mr Adesina said.