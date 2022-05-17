Four bodies recovered at Kano explosion scene

Bodies of four victims have been recovered from the scene of an explosion that occurred in Kano State on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred along Aba Road by Court Road, close to one Winners School Academy in Sabon Gari area of the state in the morning hours of the day.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but some witnesses said they saw a suspected suicide bomber detonate an explosive.

However, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, maintained has maintained that the cause of explosion had not been determined.

“The incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government,” the commissioner said.

“While the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken,” he stated.

Malam Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm, while government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

He further assured that the public will be kept abreast with any development, calling on people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.