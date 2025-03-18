Connect with us

Akinleye, Osun CoS Salutes Senator Olu Alabi @81
Published

6 seconds ago

Akinleye, Osun CoS Salutes Senator Olu Alabi @81

 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has extended his warmest congratulations to Senator (Dr) Olu Alabi, a revered elder statesman and distinguished leader, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Alhaji Akinleye described Dr. Alabi as a pillar of democracy, a beacon of wisdom, and a statesman whose contributions to Osun State and Nigeria remain invaluable.

He praised Dr. Alabi’s lifelong commitment to public service, noting that his leadership, integrity, and dedication to nation-building have set a standard for purposeful governance.

“It is with immense joy and admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our revered elder statesman, distinguished leader, and a pillar of democracy, Senator (Dr) Olu Alabi, on the occasion of his 81st birthday. Your unwavering dedication to the growth of our nation and your remarkable service in both the political and professional spheres stand as a beacon of inspiration to generations,” he said.

“Your legacy of excellence, integrity, and visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on Osun State and Nigeria at large. As a statesman of great wisdom and a leader of unmatched experience, your guidance has shaped countless lives and strengthened democratic values. Your unwavering commitment to justice, good governance, and community development continues to serve as a model for all who aspire to lead with purpose and honor.

“On this special day, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life of impact and fulfillment. I pray that Almighty Allah grants you many more years in good health, sound mind, and strength, so you can continue to inspire and contribute to the progress of our dear state and nation.”

