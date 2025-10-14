Akinlalu Killings: AMBO Movement Visits Bereaved Families, Announces Scholarships for Victims’ Children

The campaign team of governorship aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun governorship election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, on Monday paid a condolence visit to Akinlalu community in Ife North Local Government Area, following the recent killings in the town.

During the visit, Oyebamiji and his campaign organisation, the AMBO Movement, commiserated with the families of the victims, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, and the entire community. The movement also announced full academic scholarships for the children of the victims, covering education up to tertiary level.

In addition, the AMBO Movement pledged to construct an ultramodern police division in Akinlalu to enhance security and prevent future attacks.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebamiji expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a painful loss for the town. He vowed to work closely with security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

“It is painful that the lives of some promising indigenes, who represent the future of this town, were cut short in such a gruesome manner. I assure you that the perpetrators will not go unpunished. We will support the victims’ families and work with the authorities to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Oyebamiji also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his quick response and commitment to ensuring the culprits are apprehended.

“Our leader, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, has been very supportive and is working seriously to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law. On our part, the AMBO Movement will continue to support your community in restoring peace,” he stated.

He further assured the community that a committee had been set up to manage the scholarship scheme for the victims’ children, including support for those who wish to pursue vocational training.

“This is not about politics; it is a humanitarian obligation. We will also brief the Minister for additional support and commence the construction of an ultramodern police post to strengthen local security,” Oyebamiji added.

In his remarks, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, commended the AMBO Movement for identifying with the community during its period of grief. He also expressed gratitude to Minister Oyetola for his swift intervention and efforts to attract federal attention to the incident.

Other community leaders, including the Aro of Akinlalu, Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji; the Ekarun of Akinlalu, Chief Fatoye Sunday; and the Youth Leader, Comrade Adeboye Musibau, lauded the AMBO Movement for its compassion and timely support.

They noted that all the community’s requests presented during the visit were granted, expressing optimism that the gestures would help the town heal and rebuild.