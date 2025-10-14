Connect with us

Politics

Akinlalu Killings: AMBO Movement Visits Bereaved Families, Announces Scholarships for Victims’ Children
Advertisement

Politics

Tension in Cameroon as opposition candidate Tchiroma claims victory over Biya

Politics

‘They want to silence me’, ARISE News anchor Rufai Oseni cries out

Politics

Abia govt slams Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu over false caim on federal funding, demands apology

Politics

Nnamdi Kanu: "Count us out" - Igbo push-back on Sowore’s planned protest for his release

Politics

Atiku raises alarm over youths losing faith in Nigeria, rallies them to ‘take back the ballot’ in 2027

Politics

Political Earthquake: Enugu’s Mbah, Bayelsa’s Diri Set to Dump PDP for APC Next Week

Politics

Osun Assembly Condemns Sealing of Amotekun Corps Offices, Says Action Politically Motivated

Politics

Jonathan to Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention - Sowore

Politics

CSOs raise concerns, demand transparent Senate screening of Prof. Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman

Politics

Akinlalu Killings: AMBO Movement Visits Bereaved Families, Announces Scholarships for Victims’ Children

Published

2 hours ago

on

Akinlalu Killings: AMBO Movement Visits Bereaved Families, Announces Scholarships for Victims’ Children

 

The campaign team of governorship aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun governorship election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, on Monday paid a condolence visit to Akinlalu community in Ife North Local Government Area, following the recent killings in the town.

During the visit, Oyebamiji and his campaign organisation, the AMBO Movement, commiserated with the families of the victims, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, and the entire community. The movement also announced full academic scholarships for the children of the victims, covering education up to tertiary level.

In addition, the AMBO Movement pledged to construct an ultramodern police division in Akinlalu to enhance security and prevent future attacks.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebamiji expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a painful loss for the town. He vowed to work closely with security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

“It is painful that the lives of some promising indigenes, who represent the future of this town, were cut short in such a gruesome manner. I assure you that the perpetrators will not go unpunished. We will support the victims’ families and work with the authorities to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Oyebamiji also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his quick response and commitment to ensuring the culprits are apprehended.

“Our leader, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, has been very supportive and is working seriously to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law. On our part, the AMBO Movement will continue to support your community in restoring peace,” he stated.

He further assured the community that a committee had been set up to manage the scholarship scheme for the victims’ children, including support for those who wish to pursue vocational training.

Advertisement

“This is not about politics; it is a humanitarian obligation. We will also brief the Minister for additional support and commence the construction of an ultramodern police post to strengthen local security,” Oyebamiji added.

In his remarks, the Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, commended the AMBO Movement for identifying with the community during its period of grief. He also expressed gratitude to Minister Oyetola for his swift intervention and efforts to attract federal attention to the incident.

Other community leaders, including the Aro of Akinlalu, Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji; the Ekarun of Akinlalu, Chief Fatoye Sunday; and the Youth Leader, Comrade Adeboye Musibau, lauded the AMBO Movement for its compassion and timely support.

They noted that all the community’s requests presented during the visit were granted, expressing optimism that the gestures would help the town heal and rebuild.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (395) Alex Otti (607) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (988) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (102) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (130) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (167) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (670) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (243)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement