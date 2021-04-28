BY EMEKA EJERE

Former group managing director of Access Bank Plc and founder of Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr.Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has announced an opportunity for five Nigerian youths to join his ecosystem of businesses and philanthropic ventures as mentored interns for one year.

For 12 months, the five interns will be paid a salary. They will work alongside Aig-Imoukhuede and other senior executives, and will benefit from one-to-one and group mentoring meetings throughout the one-year internship period.

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be Nigerians aged between 19 and 26, who either hold a degree or who will graduate at the end of 2021.

The internship programme is part of a global launch of Aig-Imoukhuede’s new book titled ‘Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa.’

In the book, Aig-Imoukhuede recounts the events leading to the acquisition of Access Bank in 2002 and growing it with Herbert Wigwe, his partner and present chief executive officer (CEO), into Nigeria’s biggest bank by customer base and Africa’s banking powerhouse.

Outside the formal criteria for eligibility, Aig-Imoukhuede said he is looking for young people with grit, determination, a passion to succeed, and the will and drive to work hard to accomplish their ambitions.

Speaking with about 120 young people on Thursday at the Ovie Brume Youth Centre, Aig-Imoukhuede explained that he has made a commitment to personally engage the interns on matters relating to excellence, growth, and fostering networks with like-minded people who enable success.

He emphasised the benefits of the mentoring he received early in his career, adding that he was driven to share the knowledge and experience he gained over the years with others.

“I strongly urge young Nigerians to apply for the internship programme. I guarantee that working alongside myself and my team of senior executives will be an edifying and extremely valuable energy- and time-investment,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

“Expect to work hard, learn much, and enjoy unrivalled professional and personal growth opportunities.

“I look forward to meeting you and working with you to put you on the path to success. Ambition is best served by partnerships, wisely cultivated friendships and mentoring.

“Come, let’s shape your future, and the future of Nigeria, together.”

Applications open on Tuesday, April 27, and the five successful candidates will be announced in the second half of May 2021.