Pascal Dozie, Diamond Bank founder dies at 85

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the renowned business tycoon, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the age of 85, according to a statement issued by his family.

The statement, which was shared by his son, Uzoma Dozie, reads: “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on April 8, 2025.”

He was described as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of steadfast Catholic faith. The statement continued, “His life was marked by service to God, his family, and his country.”

Dozie is survived by his wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and all who were fortunate to know him. The family expressed their gratitude for his life and legacy, adding, “We thank God for the gift of his life and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Born on April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Dozie was raised in a Catholic home, with his father, Charles Dozie, serving as a catechist. His early academic brilliance led him from Our Lady’s School in Emekuku to the London School of Economics, where he studied economics and earned a master’s degree in administrative science.

Dozie’s early education included attending Our Lady’s School in Emekuku, Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where he earned his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Seeking higher education abroad, he moved to the United Kingdom, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics. He later advanced his studies in Operational Research and Industrial Engineering before obtaining a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom sectors. In 1990, he founded Diamond Bank, which became one of the country’s leading financial institutions before merging with Access Bank. He later passed the leadership of the bank to his son, Uzoma.

In addition, Dozie was instrumental in launching MTN Nigeria, where he served as the pioneer chairman and helped drive the telecom revolution in the country. His leadership, characterized by humility, integrity, and a long-term vision, earned him widespread recognition, including the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Throughout his career, Dozie made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, earning