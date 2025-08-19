Agbaja Summit 2025 to focus on education, skills and cultural heritage

The Agbaja Leaders of Thought (ALT) has announced that the second edition of the Agbaja Summit will hold in Enugu from November 26 to 27, 2025, with the theme: “Education and Skills Development: Building a Future Anchored on Heritage.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Enugu on Monday, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Chike Anibeze, said the summit would bring together Agbaja sons and daughters from Nigeria and the Diaspora, as well as development partners and cultural custodians, for two days of dialogue, innovation and cultural celebration.

Prof. Anibeze said the focus on education and skills was driven by the urgent need for practical and hands-on training to prepare young people for modern challenges. “Theoretical knowledge without skills is no longer sufficient in today’s fast-changing world,” he noted, adding that the summit would build on the gains of the maiden edition in 2022, which produced a development blueprint anchored on economic advancement, cultural revival and unity.

He also pointed to progress made since the inaugural summit, including the “Agbaja Declaration” that pledged no child in the zone would attend school without sandals and a bag, as well as initiatives in 12 thematic areas designed to improve living standards. “Illustrious sons and daughters of Agbaja are impacting their communities in various ways. Those in the Diaspora are identifying with local development like never before. Our kinsmen in public service are keener these days in ensuring our communities are not left behind,” he said.

The 2025 programme will open with a hybrid colloquium on education and skills development, practical workshops, and an exhibition for aspiring entrepreneurs. The second day will feature a Cultural Fiesta at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, showcasing masquerades, dances, music and other traditional displays. An awards ceremony will also honour outstanding Agbaja leaders who have contributed to community growth.

Anibeze acknowledged the support of Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Chairman of ALT’s Board of Trustees, and commended Agbaja indigenes in the Diaspora for championing development projects. He expressed optimism that the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Mbah would lend its backing to the 2025 summit.

“This year’s event will be more than a conference,” he said. “It will be a platform where tradition meets transformation, where heritage inspires innovation, and where the unity of a proud people is turned into legacy.”