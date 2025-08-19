Connect with us

Business

China youth unemployment climbs to 17.8% in July as labour market pressures persist
Advertisement

Business

Agbaja Summit 2025 to focus on education, skills and cultural heritage

Business

Nigeria spends $10bn annually to import food, says agriculture minister

Business

Nigeria launches drive to return 500,000 out-of-school children to learning centres

Business

New licensing charges unsettle port operators, put N3.5tr investment at risk

Business

NIA launches 2025 Innovation Lab to drive digital transformation in insurance

Business

Market rebounds with N59bn gain as ASI rises 0.07%

Business

CBN pledges stronger consumer protection in financial sector

Business

Africa’s Pay-TV Titan: MultiChoice’s rise, challenges, and the canal+ lifeline

Business

Abia secures $263m funding boost for roads, schools, and healthcare

Business

China youth unemployment climbs to 17.8% in July as labour market pressures persist

Published

12 mins ago

on

China youth unemployment climbs to 17.8% in July as labour market pressures persist

China’s youth jobless rate rose sharply in July, underscoring the uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy despite recent signs of resilience.

The unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding college students, climbed to 17.8% from 14.5% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That marks one of the steepest monthly increases since Beijing began publishing the adjusted youth figures earlier this year.

For 25- to 29-year-olds, also excluding students, unemployment edged up to 6.9% in July from 6.7% in June. In contrast, joblessness among workers aged 30 to 59 slipped to 3.9% from 4.0%, highlighting how young workers are bearing the brunt of sluggish hiring in services and private firms.

The figures come as policymakers seek to stabilise growth through targeted stimulus and support for private enterprise. While retail sales and factory output have shown improvement, labour market strains—especially among younger workers—remain a key test for Beijing’s efforts to sustain confidence in the economy.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *