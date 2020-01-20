Again, Timi Frank hits Ikpeazu Frank as their war of words escalate

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has once again, attacked Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, describing him as a mole of the APC in People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Frank’s latest attack on the governor which is contained in a statement he issued on Monday, comes after Ikpeazu’s government responded to his initial claim that most PDP governors were not committed to opposition politics in Nigeria.

Frank had particularly called out Ikpeazu for traveling with President Muhammadu Buhari to London just after the Supreme Court judgment that removed Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, a PDP governor, from office as governor of Imo State.

But in response to Frank in an article by Enyinnaya Appolos, Special Adviser on Media to Ikpeazu on Sunday, the Abia government said Ikpeazu travelled to London with Buhari for an investment summit and that the travel arrangements had been made before the court judgement that sacked Ihedioha.

“Yes, Governor Ikpeazu is part of the Nigerian delegation led by Mr President, to the maiden UK- AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT in London, United Kingdom,” Appolos had noted.

“The arrangement for this trip had long been concluded before the controversial and unfair ruling of the Supreme Court that sacked Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State took place. It was the sad judicial development that provoked the emergency PDP NEC meeting at about the same time Governor Ikpeazu was airborne to the UK.

“In case Timi is not aware, Governor Ikpeazu is not on the President Buhari-led delegation to the maiden UK- AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT holding in London because he wants to enjoy the comfort of the presidential jet, but the Scholar-in-Governance Governor of Abia State is on the delegation because he is the bearer of one of the most important reasons Nigeria is part of the summit – the Enyimba Economic City Project.”

Appolos had gone on to abuse Frank as “the disgraced former Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strange-bed fellow in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), there is time for only one thing – time to seek personal comfort and self aggrandizement.”

He had stated further that: “For this reason, he was sacked as the APC Spokesperson, after his errand boy role in the league of politicians that blackmailed the Goodluck Jonathan and PDP led presidency, paving the way for President Mohammad Buhari and APC presidency, expired. Obviously, he was merely used and easily discarded. He was not worth more than that!

“Evidence that he was never a member of the PDP, Timi did not speak as a faithful party man, but as a job-man, hiding under political activism.

“It is, therefore, trite to conclude that he was truly a strange bed fellow in PDP prior to the 2019 general elections, whose only interest was what to gain in the Atiku Presidential ambition, which leaders of the party like Governor Okezie Ikpeazu worked genuinely hard to ensure was a success.

“It is difficult to place why a Timi Frank, who was anonymous and unable to deliver PDP even in his ward in Bayelsa State during the last presidential election which PDP lost to APC, will try to vent his unguarded spleen on Governor Ikpeazu who has remained a committed member of the PDP.

“Governor Ikpeazu is not just a member of the PDP in Ward 7, in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, he is the leader of the party in the state and one of the national leaders of the party. A committed and trusted one at that.

“He was first elected Governor by Abians on the PDP platform in 2015, when Timi and his cohorts were busy frolicking in APC. In 2019, Governor Ikpeazu was re-elected by the Abia electorate on the same PDP platform. So, his primary assignment and loyalty is first to Abians, who employed him before even the platform.

“As earlier said, according to the Bible, for everything, there is a time. The time for frontline party politics is over, the time we are in now, particularly for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia, is the time for governance. I hope Timi understands this?

But responding again to Ikpeazu in the said statement issued on Monday, Frank said rather than apologise for the misadventure, “the Abia state governor’s shallow defence as to why he chose to jet out with the President at the expense of his party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting buttressed the belief in some quarters that he is indeed an All Progressives Congress (APC) mole even as a PDP governor.

“In Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet, Queen Gertrude said: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks”. She did this in reference to the insincere overacting of a character in the play.

“From that day to today, nothing has changed. Insincerity is most obvious in overly dramatic denials. And this is what we see with Okezie Victor Ikpeazu’s response to my candid observation.

“The popular saying that an old woman is always uneasy at the mention of dry bones manifested itself in the reply of the incompetent Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to my statement I criticised him for hopping off to London with President Muhammadu Buhari in the midst of a serious national and political onslaught against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State.

“Playing the ostrich, Ikpeazu pinned his trip with the President to the UK-Africa Investment Summit on the quest market his proposed Enyimba Economic City Project to foreign investors.

“Does a man go on a jamboree when his house is on fire? That is the question that Ikpeazu should answer rather than play acting in his protests that represent his guilty conscience.”

Frank, a Bayelsa born activist also denied being used and dumped by the APC.

“Let it be known to the indolent Governor that I resigned from the All Progressives Congress and refused to hero-worship General Buhari when the APC derailed and began to pursue anti-people agenda rather than what they promised Nigerians. How can I then be compared to an Ikpeazu, whose sycophantic laugh almost tore his mouth while he was throwing himself at General Buhari, to secure his post gubernatorial future?” he queried.

“For the records, I stood my grounds while in the APC and I resigned my position as a principled person and not because of any political gain. And since the governor talks about political worth and jobbing, perhaps it is pertinent to expose him at this juncture for who he truly is.

“That Ikpeazu calls himself a national leader of the PDP is self delusional dream. Within the party, he is known for what he is, an unreliable person who would rather jamboree while there is fire at his doorstep. In case he does not know, Ikpeazu is as relevant to the PDP as the “P” in psychology.

“It is most unfortunate that in Ikpeazu’s little world and mindset, it is only with the President that he can get attention from. This reflects his lack of initiative, drive and dynamism to push any project to profitability.”