Africa’s Business Heroes announces top 10 finalists ahead of 7th ABH Summit, grand finale in Kigali

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, has announced the Top 10 finalists who will compete at its 7th Summit and Grand Finale scheduled for 12–13 December 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda, a statement from the organisers said on Wednesday.

The event – organised in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) – will convene over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, partners, mentors and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond for two days of networking, masterclasses, live pitches and collaborative sessions themed “Defining Africa’s Future Today.”

The 2025 Grand Finale will feature live pitches before a panel of global business leaders, immersive stage showcases, and performances celebrating African innovation, culminating in the announcement of this year’s overall winners and the awarding of up to US$1.5 million in grant funding.

Top 10 Finalists Unveiled

The finalists, selected from 20 semi-finalists at the Dakar semi-finals in September, represent sectors including healthtech, agritech, fintech, logistics, textiles, and food systems. They are:

Wyclife Onyango (Kenya) – BuuPass, Transport and Digital Ticketing

Siny Samba (Senegal) – Le Lionceau, FoodTech and Infant Nutrition

Mukasahaha Diane (Rwanda) – DIKAM Ltd, Textiles and Women’s Empowerment

Baraka Chijenga (Tanzania) – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa, AgriTech

Janet Kuteli (Kenya) – Fortune Credit Limited, FinTech and Microfinance

Diana Orembe (Tanzania) – NovFeed, AgriTech and Biotech

Abraham Mbuthia (Kenya) – Uzapoint Technologies, SME Tech

Gohar Said (Egypt) – Suplyd, FoodTech and Supply Chain

Adriaan Kruger (South Africa) – nuvoteQ, HealthTech

Jean Lobe Lobe (Cameroon) – Waspito, HealthTech and Telemedicine

“These finalists represent the very best of African entrepreneurship,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa Managing Director of Africa’s Business Heroes. “Their journey reflects months of hard work, creativity and resilience. Kigali will host a true celebration of innovation and the power of African entrepreneurs to shape the continent’s future.”

RDB Chief Executive Officer Jean-Guy Afrika welcomed the return of ABH to Kigali, saying the partnership highlights Rwanda’s emergence as a continental hub for enterprise and innovation.

“This gathering offers a unique platform for founders, investors and business leaders to exchange ideas and explore new opportunities that drive sustainable growth across Africa,” he said.

According to the statement, since its launch, ABH has offered funding, global exposure and capacity-building to 70 entrepreneurs across Africa. Through programs such as ABH ScaleUp, more than 5,000 entrepreneurs have received training, while the initiative has attracted over 160,000 applications to date.

The 2025 Summit is supported by Alibaba Philanthropies in collaboration with RDB, with additional sponsorship from Gebeya, Bank of Kigali, Jasiri and Inkomoko. Outreach partners such as Norrsken Africa, Hanga Pitchfest, African Leadership University and Impact Hub Kigali continue to play key roles in connecting ABH with emerging entrepreneurial networks across the continent.

This year’s Grand Finale will also feature speakers including Alibaba Foundation board chair Lijun Sun; RDB Deputy CEO Juliana Muganza; NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye; Vivo Fashion Group CEO Wandia Gichuru; and journalist Naa Ashorkor.