AfDB president Ould Tah visits Ouattara, reaffirms Côte d’Ivoire partnership

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Sidi Ould Tah, has paid a courtesy visit to Côte d’Ivoire’s President, Alassane Ouattara, to express gratitude for the country’s support during his election in May and to reaffirm the Bank’s strong partnership with its host nation.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting on Wednesday, Ould Tah, who was accompanied by Minister of Economy, Planning and Development Nialé Kaba, described the visit as an opportunity to personally thank Ouattara for his backing and warm reception in Abidjan as he assumed office as the Bank’s ninth president.

“It was an honour for me to pay a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara to thank him for his support during the election for the Bank’s leadership and for the warm welcome I received upon my arrival in Côte d’Ivoire to take up my duties,” Ould Tah said.

He disclosed that discussions with Ouattara covered the Bank’s operations in the country, including the ongoing construction of its new headquarters in Abidjan. “I briefed him on the Bank’s portfolio in Côte d’Ivoire, which is excellent, and we also discussed issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The AfDB’s investment portfolio in Côte d’Ivoire has grown substantially in recent years, rising from $460 million in 2015 to $3.1 billion in 2023. The funding supports projects in transport, energy, agriculture, health, and social services, with a focus on agricultural infrastructure and cross-border connectivity to boost regional integration in West Africa.

Responding to a question on innovative financing, Ould Tah stressed the need to mobilise domestic resources, including pension funds, to meet Africa’s development challenges amid global capital constraints.

The visit further cements Côte d’Ivoire’s role as a founding member and host nation of the AfDB, which has operated in the country since 1965. During his inauguration earlier this month, Ould Tah had already paid tribute to Ouattara for his “crucial role and valuable support” in his election.