Adeleke vs Oyetola: Tribunal to deliver judgement on Friday

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital will on Friday, January 27 deliver its judgement on the matter.

Parties involved in the suit confirmed the tribunal communicated the date to them today Tuesday, January 24, even as the notice has heightened anxiety in different quarters.

The 180 days stipulated in the Electoral Act within which to hear the petition is expected to lapse on January 31, 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the election which was conducted on July 16, 2022.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375,027.

Oyetola, the immediate past Governor Governor of the state is hinging his case on alleged election rigging by over voting, infractions in some polling units, the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the governor Adeleke among other grounds.

The three-man election petitions tribunal headed by Justice Tersea Kume had January Friday 13 adjourned indefinitely for judgement after parties in the petition adopted their final written addresses.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had enjoined all the members of the party in the state to embark on fasting and prayer session in order to seek the favour of God in the governorship election litigation in which judgement will be pronounced on Friday.

The Acting State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, who stated in Osogbo, said it was necessary for the party to resort to supplications after having effected everything legally allowed at the tribunal for the retrieval of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s stolen mandate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Lawal reminded the members and supporters of the party that everything needs prayer for the attainment of perfection and as a potent insulation against the powers and principalities of the underworld.

The Acting State APC chairman disclosed that he believes in the efficacy of prayers and that there are no challenges that are greater than the powers of prayers.