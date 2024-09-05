Adeleke unveils Key Osun CARE micro-projects in Ayedire LGA

Connect with us

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Wednesday unveiled series of micro-projects for the betterment of the people of Ayedire local governments area.

The projects were executed by O’Cares under Osun Community and Social Development Agency.

Representing the Governor at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa said the present PDP led give in the state understand the core value of developing the grassroot, hence empowered the Osun CSDA to fastrack the development to get to the downtrodden at the grassroots.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his dedication to the development of rural areas and the enhancement of essential infrastructure across Osun State.

Underscoring the transformative impact of his administration in the area of community development which have reached far and wide, the governor noted that these strides in no small measure have elevated the standard of living in numerous communities.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of Osun CSDA, Mrs Funmi Abokede urged the beneficiarycommunities to utilise the opportunity accorded them well by cultivating the habit of proper monitoring and adequate maintenance of the projects.

She applauded the present administration for having passion for grassroots development, noting that Governor Adeleke has done tremendously well in this area.

Among the highlights of the ceremony was the commissioning of four reticulated boreholes, strategically installed to enhance water supply in the following communities:

Oke Odo Community: Installation of reticulated borehole
Ebu Alawe Community: Installation of reticulated borehole
Ire-Akari Community: Installation of reticulated borehole
Eleko Community: Installation of reticulated borehole

