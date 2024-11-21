Adeleke flaunts local content records, Says Osun industrialisation progressing

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke as celebrated the local content achievements of his administration which he said has transformed the state economy and strengthened local businesses.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, made this declaration at the 2024 Trade Fair of the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry held at the trade fair complex, Osogbo with the theme “Developing Osun Local Content Value Chain for Shared Prosperity”

The State Governor reviewing his records on local content in the last two years said he was proud to announce that his administration has set an unrivaled record in the promotion and commitment to local content development.

According to the Governor, “our major infrastructural projects are being handled by local contractors. We are building up our indigenous companies to handle major jobs outside the state. Our local engineers are fully engaged in all facets of the construction processes. Our supply chain feeding the construction processes is also locally focussed and sourced.

“As local content is a tool for economic development, our multi billion naira infra plan has a focus beyond Osun money revolving within the Osun economy. We seek to stop capital flights, thereby ensuring a financially vibrant local economy that contributes to the fight against poverty and underdevelopment.

“Beyond a solvent grassroots economy, our policy ensures skill transfer. Local workers are empowered with requisite skills which they subsequently deploy as skilled service providers. We are building a pool of skilled citizens across all sectors.

“Additionally, our local content agenda is a strategy for employment creation. By adopting direct labour in many project executions, we provide jobs for the artisans and the unemployed. Osun is indeed a huge construction site with increasing job opportunities for the unemployed.

“Local content as a state strategy also drives our focus on infra growth and development. We are eager to bridge the infrastructure deficit to enhance trade and investment. We have recorded huge progress in that respect.

“Our administration is also removing possible bottlenecks in business operations in Osun state. The processing of Certificates of Occupancy is now within a 45 days window. This is billed to enhance business capacity to attract financial transactions and support within the business ecosystem.

“The era of multiple taxation is coming to an end as Osun state has now introduced a harmonized tax system. Our tax agency has become truly business friendly.

“To facilitate investment, we revive and strengthen the Osun State Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA). The agency puts under one roof all regulatory and certification agencies of the Government.

“To accelerate the pace of industrialization, we revive the Free Trade Zone to provide over one million direct and indirect jobs for the people. We establish Markets with modern facilities, set up farm produce aggregation centres, and put life into moribund industries among others.

“The State Government recently hosted an Industrial Investment Summit. The event attracted local and international investors. While the current industrial policy is being vigorously implemented, we plan to review the policy to accommodate new realities occasioned by modern innovations and Artificial Intelligence”, the Governor told the audience made of business operators from within and outside the state.

While restating his administration’s readiness to partner with the organized private sector, Governor Adeleke urged the business chamber to expand its scope, calling on the business leaders to reach out within and outside Nigeria for the development of businesses in Osun state.

“As the voice of Osun business, you are not a government agency. You represent the private sector. Your task is to expand your scope and mobilize businesses to grow as an umbrella body. I task you to interact with all sectors of the state economy. You have a duty to shake off bureaucratic burden and truly act like a private sector body”, the Governor charged the chamber.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev Bunmi Jenyo listed out several programmes and policies of the state government designed to support growth and development of businesses in Osun state, declaring that Osun is open for business.

According to the Commissioner, the recent industrial investment summit showcased the huge potentials of the state and expressed delight at the huge number of investors who showed up and expressed interest to tap into the investment potentials of Osun state.