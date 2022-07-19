Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has denied reports to the effect that he met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed him.

A number of media outlets had reported that the RCCG leader met with Tinubu on Sunday at the Redemption Camp in company with Oluremi, his wife.

The reports also claimed that Adeboye was not opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

However, in a statement, the RCCG on behalf of Adeboye denied such a meeting never took place, while accusing platforms that carried the report of spreading fake news.

“It has come to our notice hat some news outlets are reporting that a meeting between Pastor E.A. Adeboye: The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide and the former Governor of Lagos State Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu was held few days back at the Redemption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the party the former governor is a member of,” the statement said.

“This is to inform the general public that Pastor E.A. Adeboye is under the authority of God, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and as such will not speak on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies.

“ Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG has not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 General elections In Nigeria.

“The news reported by Daily Post is false. Daily Post and other news outlets should desist from spreading false information about Pastor E.A .Adeboye and the RCCG as it defeats the code and ethics of Journalism and the full weight of the law will be employed if such happens in future”