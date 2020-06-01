OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Federal Government has lifted ban on religious gatherings imposed across the country two months ago in bid to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha who announced the development on Monday during the Taskforce’s briefing, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning from 2nd to 29th June, 2020, subject to review,” he said.

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace.”

Mustapha said relaxation of restriction on places of Worship is based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.