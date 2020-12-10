OBINNA EZUGWU

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, announced that additional two million Nigerians will benefit from his administration’s social intervention programmes, N-power and the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) as part of his commitment towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

GEEP has three key components: MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and TraderMoni.

The president who made the announcement via a tweet, also said additional 5million school children will benefit from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Buhari wrote, “We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end I have approved an increase in scope of our Social Investment Programme: Doubling of @npower_ng beneficiaries to 1 million; 1 million new @geep_ng beneficiaries & 5 million new pupils for @NHGSFP.”