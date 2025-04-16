Access Holdings Plc declares N2.05 final dividend as revenue hits N4.88trn in FY 2024

Acess Holdings Plc has declared a final dividend of N2.05 to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2024. In addition to the interim dividend of N0.45, the financial institution has declared a total dividend of N2.45 for the year under review.

The Financial Institution declared Gross Earnings (revenue) of N4.878 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 88% from N2.595 trillion reported in 2023 financial year.

Profit after tax of N642.2 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 3.7% from N619.3 billion profit after tax reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N16.71.

At the share price of N21.40, the P/E ratio of Access Holdings stands at 1.28x with earnings yield of 78.08%.