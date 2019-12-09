Access Evergreen product raises  the ante in service delivery

By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU

Access Bank is making bold statement in the quest for top position as it gears up for the competition ahead of 2020 in order to secure and expand its market share. The bank recently came up with the highly innovative product dubbed, Ever Green Account. According to the bank, Evergreen Account is a special account designed and packaged to provide senior citizens in the country free financial and lifestyle services.

According to Mr. Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc,” Our senior citizens are very important to us especially those who are pensioners, as well as potential and existing retirees. We have designed an exceptional product to reward them for their significant contribution and accommodate their financial needs.

The Access bank Evergreen account guarantees priority treatment to all senior citizens and this includes; a free debit card, free cheque book, zero COT, free transaction alerts, no minimum opening balance, networking and other engagement opportunities as well as occasional free gifts to valued senior customers.

“In line with the bank’s vision and ambitions, we are going the extra mile to provide our customers with a wide range of financial and lifestyle solutions to suit their needs. Our senior citizens will enjoy priority service at all our branches and also have free access to premium lounges at selected branches, malls and airports nationwide,” he said.

He further stated that customers of Access Bank who have dormant accounts years can reactivate their accounts and begin to enjoy all the exciting benefits of the Evergreen account. He said that senior citizens would enjoy priority service at all Access bank branches and also have free access to premium lounges at selected branches, malls and airports nationwide.

Etuokwu advised customers of Access Bank with dormant accounts and are above 60 years to reactivate their accounts and begin to enjoy all the exciting benefits of the Evergreen account. The new product has many features such as access to funds from over from about 2.2 million ATMs worldwide

It also has a global acceptance , as it can be used to pay for goods and services in about 35 million locations worldwide (hotels, supermarkets, petrol stations, etc) in 210 countries and across other channels such as the Internet . And in terms of safety – the card uses Chip & PIN technology to safeguard against unauthorized transactions

Internet Banking

The Evergreen customer with an Internet Banking password can do the following via the Access Bank Internet Banking platform: View real time account balances and track up-to-the minute transactions on their accounts; set up a standing order instruction to transfer funds to other accounts within Access Bank and other Banks in Nigeria (Direct debit).

Also to transfer funds to beneficiaries with Access Bank accounts or accounts in other banks via NEFT, and confirm cheques online and such confirmations are automatically registered on the Banking Application.

Commenting on the new initiative by the bank, the Chief Research officer at Investa, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said “Access Bank is really proving to be market leader, and ever since the merger with Diamond Bank, and in spite of hiccups arising from expected post merger difficulties, has really come up with good initiatives and aggressive leadership drive.”

Mr. James Omashola, a business man and Access Bank’s account holder, told this newspaper that “With the way the bank is going, I can see it becoming the foremost bank in the country in the next five years.”