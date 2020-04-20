Access Bank says it will reward 10 customers with N10 million in its May edition of DiamondXtra monthly draw.

The bank’s Group Head, Retail Products and Segments, Adaeze Ume, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Ume said the bank would continue to deliver on its promise by continually rewarding its customers for their loyalty and savings culture.

She said that 10 lucky customers would be rewarded with one million naira each in the May monthly draw slated for May 13.

“We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and stay connected by using our various digital channels this period.

“We know these are trying times and our customers need funds to pay essential domestic bills, send money to their loved ones and also save up for unforeseen circumstances since we don’t know how long the lockdown will last.

“To deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty and savings culture, 10 lucky customers will be rewarded with one million naira each in the May monthly draw.

“We are also going to feature a special Women’s draw – WXtra – where 27 Women will win N100,000 each and one Woman will win the WXtra star prize which is a monthly allowance of N100,000 for one year,” Ume said.

She noted that to stand a chance to win in the forthcoming monthly draw, customers should simply fund their DiamondXtra account with N5,000 or more for an opportunity to participate in the draw to win one million naira.

“For those who do not have a DiamondXtra account, simply dial *901*5# from your phone to open a DiamondXtra account and fund it with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to become a winner in the monthly draw,” she added.

DiamondXtra is an interest-yielding hybrid account which allows the deposit of both cash and third party cheques.

Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DiamondXtra reward scheme was launched in 2008 and has been running to date. (NAN)