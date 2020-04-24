Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank Plc on Thursday released its first quarter report for the period ended 31, March 2020.

The unaudited financial statement shows that the financial giant in three months made gross earnings of N264.5 billion, up by 71.86% when compared to the gross earnings of N153.9 billion in first quarter of 2019.

Profit before tax rose by 2.64% to N46.29 billion from N45.1 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Access Bank in three months posted N40.93 billion as profit after tax, down by 0.53% when compared to the profit after tax of N41.15 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019. The earnings of the firm stands at N1.15.

With reference to the share price of N6.35, the P.E ratio of Access Bank is calculated 5.51x with earnings yield of 18.13%.