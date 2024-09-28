Access Bank, energy stakeholders partner to take action against carbon emissions

Government officials, experts, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and other stakeholders have called for enhanced strategies to address climate change and air pollution while creating a more affordable and resilient energy system aimed at improving the economy and the quality of life.

They made this call at a two day conference of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association (Alliance) REEEA-A themed themed “Road to Net Zero: Actionable Initiatives for Success.” held recently in Abuja.

Speaking at the conference, the President of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association (Alliance) REEEA-A, Magnus Onuoha, highlighted the achievements and vision of the Alliance over the past five years.

He emphasized that, in collaboration with seven associated organizations, the Alliance has actively worked towards improving energy access and security in Nigeria and beyond.

He stated that through its mission, the Alliance has enhanced the quality and standards of renewable energy technologies, research, and policy by fostering knowledge generation and dissemination for sustainable development.

Onuoha highlighted key milestones of the Alliance, including the standardization and validation of energy efficiency measures and the harmonization of renewable energy policies between 2020 and 2021.

He further stated that the Alliance has also provided regulatory support to both public and private sector clients, focusing on network and information exchange, youth and gender empowerment, and research support services.

He acknowledged the contributions of partners such as the Nigeria Energy Support Program (NESP), a joint initiative between the European Union, the German government, the Federal Ministry of Power, and GIZ. Access Bank was also recognized for its sponsorship, underscoring the significance of private-sector involvement in achieving net-zero targets.

Onuoha stated that the theme “Net Zero” centers around addressing climate change and air pollution while creating a more affordable and resilient energy system.

Achieving net-zero emissions offers a path to a more productive economy and improved quality of life, focusing on human progress and sustainability.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Risk Management, Access Bank, Dr. Gregory Jobome emphasized on the need for universal access to modern energy. In his words; “As a bank, our mission has evolved beyond conventional banking to embrace sustainability as a core business principle.

This journey is not just about us funding individuals or organizations, it’s about all of us working together, co-creating solutions, and scaling up sustainable initiatives across Nigeria and Africa. To further achieve this, we lunched the Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program, an initiative from the bank to Boost Eco-Friendly Initiatives in Nigeria. The Program is structured collaborate and nurture innovative ideas within the sustainable development sector by offering comprehensive training, mentorship, and essential resources. The program’s goal is to transform participants’ ideas into viable, impactful businesses that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future. To be a part of this great adventure ,please register on https://sustainablefinanceaccelerator.accessbankplc.com/ ” Gregory concluded.

Earlier, the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who was represented by the deputy director of the Power and Energy Division, Owolabi Sunday, acknowledged the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the need for Nigeria to transition from traditional energy sources to cleaner alternatives.

He highlighted that Nigeria is blessed with abundant renewable resources such as sunlight, wind, and water, and therefore, transitioning to renewable energy is essential for the country’s sustainable future.

