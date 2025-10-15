ABUMET empowers youths through creative graffiti art competition

Connect with us

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to promote youth empowerment and creativity, ABUMET Nigeria Limited, a leading aluminium and glass solutions company under the Julius Berger Group, recently organised its maiden Graffiti Art Competition in Abuja.

The event, focused on education and human capital development, provided a vibrant platform for university students to showcase their artistic skills while creatively incorporating elements of ABUMET’s corporate identity, such as aluminium profiles, façades, and craftsmanship.

Over a two-day period, participants transformed plain shipping containers into colourful works of art, reflecting originality, innovation, and technical skill. The contest was judged by professional artists who evaluated entries based on creativity, relevance to the theme, execution, and overall impact.

At the end of the competition, Johaness emerged as the overall winner, receiving a cash prize of ₦1 million. Zaphaniel and Boluwatife came second and third, winning ₦500,000 and ₦300,000 respectively. To acknowledge effort and participation, ABUMET also presented consolation prizes to all other contestants.

Speaking during the award ceremony, ABUMET’s General Manager, Mr. Diemo Schillack, described the competition as a reflection of the company’s enduring commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering creativity.

“The ABUMET Graffiti Art Competition embodies our dedication to empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders. We intend to sustain this initiative and continue supporting creative youth across Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Schillack noted that the competition aligns with ABUMET’s broader mission of excellence and community impact, adding that discovering and nurturing young talent is vital for the country’s social and economic development.

Several participants expressed gratitude to ABUMET for the opportunity to display their skills and called for more platforms of this nature to help Nigerian youths develop and showcase their creative potential.

