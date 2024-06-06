Abuja-Kaduna train derailment caused by vandals – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has disclosed that the hitch experienced on the Abuja-Kaduna train route on Wednesday evening was due to the removal of the track fastening clips by vandals.

Recall that a train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed at Asha station, which left many passengers stranded in the Federal Capital territory, FCT.

The passengers on board were later returned to Abuja, with that their tickets remaining valid for a subsequent journey within two weeks.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, explained that the vandals had removed the track fastening clips which led to the derailment at Asham Railway Station in Kaduna State.

“This minor hitch is attributed to the removal of track fastening clips by vandals. However, the NRC Management remains resolute towards ensuring the safety of our valued passengers in the entire system”, he said.

The NRC Management apologized for the inconvenience caused, assuring that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers.

“For operational reasons, the first train from Kaduna (Rigasa) scheduled for 08.00hours will be canceled on Thursday 6th June, 2024 only, while all other train services will run as scheduled.

“NRC Management deeply regret the inconveniences that this technical hitch might have caused our esteemed passengers”, he said.

NRC management condemned the vandalism, noting that it is working to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

