Abuja: JENEW Estate residents deny reported bandits attack

The residents of JENEW Estate, Abuja have denied reported bandits attack in the estate.

The residents, in a statement said they woke up this morning to a shocking news that the estate was attacked in the early hours of today (Monday) by suspected bandits and that unspecified number of residents were allegedly kidnapped.

According to them, the reports which also stated that the bandits, who were in large number, gained access to JENEW (Genuine) Estate after Efab Queens on 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa, and attacked the residents with brandishing bows, arrows, and machetes is cleary a fake news and very embarrassing.

Obiora Ifoh, spokeperson for the estate in the statement said, “JENEW Estate has no incidence of attack”.

He said, “The estate has an internal security network that is fully complemented by other security agencies with all night patrol. The security has not been breached and the safety of the residents is clearly not compromised.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, has also cleared the air on that fictitious news but the residents are saddened by the news trend which was disseminated by both the traditional and online media without any proof.

Both families and friends of the residents have continued to check on the loved ones because of the security challenges being witnessed in the nation at large.

Residents said, “We demand a retraction of this evil news and we call on the media to always fact-check their sources before misinforming the general public.”