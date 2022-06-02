'Abuja generates N200bn annually, aims to overtake Lagos'

Muhammad Bello, minister of federal capital territory, Abuja has said the FCT now generates over N200bn annually and will be looking to overtake Lagos soon.

Bello disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the 40th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team on Wednesday.

He said the FCT Administration currently generates N200bn annually through an aggressive revenue drive to surpass Lagos State, which is the highest revenue-generating state with N535bn generated in 2021 and a targeted N980.6bn in 2022.

Bello said his administration has earmarked N1bn to renovate the National Mosque and National Ecumenical Center, to ensure they remain visitable sites in the FCT.