About 20 soldiers killed in bandit attack on military camp in Niger State
Published

6 hours ago

on

About 20 soldiers killed in bandit attack on military camp in Niger State

In a deadly uptick of violence in Nigeria’s North-Central region, about 20 soldiers were allegedly killed in the early hours of Tuesday during a fierce attack by armed bandits on a military camp near Bangi, in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The lethal ambush, which happened around dawn on June 24, 2025, saw the heavily armed assailants take over the camp after a sustained gun battle.

It was gathered that the bandits launched a surprise assault.

“Today, about 20 soldiers were killed by armed bandits near Bangi, Mariga LGA of Niger State in an early morning attack on their camp,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Details surrounding the attack are still emerging, but preliminary reports indicate that several soldiers were also injured.

