Connect with us

Politics

Act now to ensure Nigerians’ safety, APC Chieftain tells security chiefs
Advertisement

Politics

Abians Condemn Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Sentence, Family Rejects Transfer to Sokoto Prison

Politics

Gov Alex Otti Vows to Push for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Through Dialogue and Diplomacy

Politics

Obi urges dialogue, reconciliation following Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence 

Politics

Tinubu will meet Trump when ‘conditions are right,’ FG says amid US-Nigeria strain

Politics

Atiku calls for emergency measures as terrorists hit Niger Catholic school, abduct students, staff

Politics

Gov. Otti urges clergy to sensitise congregations on obtaining PVCs

Politics

VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Terrorism Trial

Politics

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment After Terrorism Conviction

Politics

JUST IN: Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu Guilty on All Terrorism Charges

Politics

Act now to ensure Nigerians’ safety, APC Chieftain tells security chiefs

Published

39 minutes ago

on

Act now to ensure Nigerians’ safety, APC Chieftain tells security chiefs

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has called on the Service Chiefs to act swiftly to protect Nigerians amid rising security challenges ravaging the country.

Oyintiloye said that the recent killings and abductions of innocent Nigerians by terrorists in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger and other parts of the country were becoming unbearable.

The APC chieftain said this while speaking with newsmen on the recent wave of insecurity in the country on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the recent killings and abductions of worshippers and students had thrown many families into distress and made the country appear largely unsafe.

“I want to passionately appeal to the Service Chiefs to do everything within their power to rescue the abducted children and also stop the senseless killings by the terrorists across the country.”l

“Many communities have been made desolate due to the mass displacement of people and killings.

“Parents, families and relatives are currently in a state of devastation due to violence, mass abductions, especially of school children, and killings by the terrorists.

“If it means the Service Chiefs changing their operational tactics to get things right, they should do so without hesitation because Nigeria is bleeding and time is running out,” he said.

Oyintiloye also said that there was no doubt that the security agencies were working hard to keep Nigeria safe.

Advertisement

He, however, said that the spate of killings and abductions of school children in the past few days called for serious concern and a change in security operational strategies.

The APC chieftain also called on President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to discreetly identify those who might be sabotaging the efforts of the military in the fight against terrorism and prosecute such persons.

“The President and the NSA should discreetly identify those sabotaging the efforts of the military in protecting Nigerians for prosecution.

“Those saboteurs within the system must be identified and flushed out before they do more damage.

“There are distressing reports suggesting internal sabotage and external collaboration. That must be decisively dealt with.

“The way and manner in which the efforts of the military are being thwarted calls for serious concern and should be investigated,” he said.

Oyintiloye, who commended the President for his efforts to protect the country, said that Nigeria has the capacity to win the war against terrorism with the support of all stakeholders.

He appealed to Nigerians not to give up, adding that the country will overcome its current challenges with their cooperation.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (343) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1007) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement