Act now to ensure Nigerians’ safety, APC Chieftain tells security chiefs

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has called on the Service Chiefs to act swiftly to protect Nigerians amid rising security challenges ravaging the country.

Oyintiloye said that the recent killings and abductions of innocent Nigerians by terrorists in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger and other parts of the country were becoming unbearable.

The APC chieftain said this while speaking with newsmen on the recent wave of insecurity in the country on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the recent killings and abductions of worshippers and students had thrown many families into distress and made the country appear largely unsafe.

“I want to passionately appeal to the Service Chiefs to do everything within their power to rescue the abducted children and also stop the senseless killings by the terrorists across the country.”l

“Many communities have been made desolate due to the mass displacement of people and killings.

“Parents, families and relatives are currently in a state of devastation due to violence, mass abductions, especially of school children, and killings by the terrorists.

“If it means the Service Chiefs changing their operational tactics to get things right, they should do so without hesitation because Nigeria is bleeding and time is running out,” he said.

Oyintiloye also said that there was no doubt that the security agencies were working hard to keep Nigeria safe.

He, however, said that the spate of killings and abductions of school children in the past few days called for serious concern and a change in security operational strategies.

The APC chieftain also called on President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to discreetly identify those who might be sabotaging the efforts of the military in the fight against terrorism and prosecute such persons.

“The President and the NSA should discreetly identify those sabotaging the efforts of the military in protecting Nigerians for prosecution.

“Those saboteurs within the system must be identified and flushed out before they do more damage.

“There are distressing reports suggesting internal sabotage and external collaboration. That must be decisively dealt with.

“The way and manner in which the efforts of the military are being thwarted calls for serious concern and should be investigated,” he said.

Oyintiloye, who commended the President for his efforts to protect the country, said that Nigeria has the capacity to win the war against terrorism with the support of all stakeholders.

He appealed to Nigerians not to give up, adding that the country will overcome its current challenges with their cooperation.