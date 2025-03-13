Abia unveils Health Insurance scheme for civil servants

Connect with us

The Abia State  government  says it has introduced  Health Insurance Scheme for Abia workers to provide access to affordable healthcare services.

This is in addition to the  ongoing “Ekwueme healthcare  project”, designed to  construct  200 primary health centers(PHC’s) across the 184 wards of the state , which has reached  about  60 percent  completion.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by governor Alex Otti.

He explained that the insurance scheme is one of the health schemes that underscores the high premium the administration places on the  health sector.

“A scheme that will grant Abia workers, and indeed Abia citizenry, access to affordable healthcare services upon commencement,” he said.

Throwing more light on the importance of the Insurance scheme,  the State  Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche  declared that the Health insurance Scheme is a noble project  and a bold move to improve healthcare delivery for those in formal employment in  Abia state together with their dependents.

He said the governor has already approved  the sum of N1bn to support the project, adding that the sum of  N500 million would be paid in the first instance and after six months, the balance of N500 million would be released to support the project.

“The Abia State  Health Insurance Scheme is meant to address the healthcare needs of workers in Abia state,” he said.

“Now, to move it further and ensure that workers, in formal employment in the state enjoy affordable access to quality healthcare, the health loving governor of Abia state  has directed that there shall be a sensitization programme for about 3 months round all the ministries to ensure that civil servants get to understand how beneficial this project will be.

“As you all know, the basic healthcare- provider fund, which provides for the vulnerable groups, is already on . As we speak over 54,000 enrollees in that basic health insurance fund, are already benefiting from the scheme.”

He explained  that  by law,  every civil servant is supposed to contribute 5 percent of his basic salary to the insurance scheme, whereas the state will contribute 10 percent but the governor has approved that the state will pay 12.5 percent to start with for the first 6 months, whereas the civil servant will contribute 2.5 percent.

On public Water supply across the state, Kanu announced that the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities is making progress as regards water projects, disclosing that  some water projects embarked upon are at various levels of completion.

Said he, “I want to inform you that the water project they embarked upon at Aro Ajatakiri is  100 percent  completed.  The  others  at  Aro Achara in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government and at Umuetigha   Nvosi in  Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area have  reached advanced stages of completion.”

Kanu  added that the Ministry has made progress with the  Water Supply and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) Programme that involves the construction of modern toilet facilities in order  to discourage open defecation.

He  further hinted  that construction work is ongoing at Okigwe Park in Umuahia, Umuwaya in Umuahia North , Tower in  Umuahia and at Umuoba road by Total filling station in Aba, amongst other places.

On the ongoing exercise for the recruitment of about 5,000 teachers in the state school system, Kanu made it clear that  the recruitment portal  was reopened on the 8th March and will be shut down on the 12th. He  explained that  reason for reopening the portal was to give fresh opportunities to some of the applicants who had issues with the upload of their bio-data, phone numbers,LGA’s  and other necessary information.

The commissioner  further used the opportunity to announce that  Governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Mereibeole, as a Special Adviser to the governor   on Projects.

Kanu narrated that  Dr. Mereibeole retired recently from the Federal Ministry of Aviation as a Permanent Secretary and had served as Chief Policy Adviser to the  Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,  adding that Dr Mereibeole amongst other duties would  oversee the Abia Airport project.

