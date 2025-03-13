Connect with us

Business

Import bills on used vehicles fall 65% to N354.8bn amid increase in import duty 
Advertisement

Business

Abia unveils Health Insurance scheme for civil servants

Business

Nigeria spent $817.4m on debt servicing in 2 months   

Business

52% of ongoing road construction happening in the North– Umahi

Business

Cornerstone Insurance Plc appoints Emeka Anthony as Non-Executive Director

Business

Dangote Refinery imports crude oil to meet production demand

Business

Stock market dips further as 32 stocks shed weight

Education in Nigeria

Ogun HoS tasks stakeholders in education on effective collaboration 

Business

USAID officials tell staff to shred and burn classified documents

Business

Seplat launches $650m notes offering as part of refinancing strategy 

Business

Import bills on used vehicles fall 65% to N354.8bn amid increase in import duty 

Published

54 mins ago

on

Import bills on used vehicles fall 65% to N354.8bn amid increase in import duty 

Amid the hike in import duty by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), even as the economy continues to struggle, importation of used vehicles has recorded significant drop with diesel or semi-diesel engine, of cylinder capacity 2500c, dropping by 65.8 percent year-on-year to N354.8 billion in 2024 from N1.04 trillion in 2023.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for the period showed that no bills were recorded on used vehicles imports in the first quarter of 2024

The second quarter, however, recorded N110.54 billion, and the value grew by 11.9 percent QoQ to N123.77 billion in Q3’24 before declining 2.6 percent QoQ to N120.49 billion in Q4’24.

Recall that in July last year the Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited blamed high import duty and taxes on used vehicles for the 60 per cent drop in vehicle importation it experienced in the first half of 2024, H1’24.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *