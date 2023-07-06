Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his state will transition to a Treasury Single Account (TSA) by September 2023.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Otti said the move will centralize all state revenue and payments, noting that the initiative will enhance transparency and efficiency.

While urging stakeholders in the state to embrace this shift, as “it is in the best interest of Abia and its people”, Otti said the system will fight fraud, streamline tax payments, generate employment and attract investors.

“Transition to a Treasury Single Account: By September 1, 2023, Abia State will transition to a Treasury Single Account (TSA) system.

“This move will centralize all state revenue and payments, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

“During a recent town-hall meeting with the state’s transport unions and market leaders, I reiterated the benefits of our new digital tax system.

“This system will fight fraud, streamline tax payments, empower our citizens, generate employment and attract investors.

“I urge all stakeholders to embrace this shift, knowing it is in the best interest of Abia State and its people”, the governor stated.