The Secretary to Abia State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu, has stated Government’s determination to partner multilateral organizations and other critical stakeholders to bring about a new lease of life for the people of the State.

Receiving in audience a delagation of the World Bank assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) who came on an advocacy visit to the State, Kalu stated that partnership with the World Bank and multilateral organizations are critical to the goal of rebuilding the society championed by the present administration in the State. He disclosed that the target of the Dr. Alex Otti led administration was to improve the lives of both the strong and weak in the society .

He described the visit as timely, saying that the Governor Alex Otti’s government was committed to creating a society that everyone would be proud of by pursuing development in the real sense of it including rebuilding the public school systems, creating health facilities and creating infrastructure that would make people live decent lives.

Earlier, the team lead of the delegation, Mr. Olatunji Ahmed said they were on an advocacy visit to clarify issues about Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in the State and benefits that come to the State through it as a lot has changed in the State in recent times. He added that, there was need to expedite project implementations in the State.