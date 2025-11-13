Abia tasks Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic to produce 100 refuse bins for ASEPA

The Abia State Government has directed the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, to produce 100 additional bucket bins for use by the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) as part of ongoing efforts to promote local production and enhance environmental sanitation across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting. He said the new bins would further improve ASEPA’s waste collection and sanitation activities, taking the state’s cleanliness drive to a higher level.

Prince Kanu also revealed that the Ministry of Works is executing direct labour projects in 48 locations across the state. Out of these, five projects have been completed, while another five new projects have been added to the ministry’s maintenance schedule to ensure effective utilisation of manpower and resources.

On the digital economy, the commissioner announced that the Abia Startup Bill, sponsored by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, has been passed by the State House of Assembly and is currently awaiting the governor’s assent.

He explained that the bill aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s manifesto commitment to build a thriving digital economy that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship across the state.

Once enacted, the law will establish the Abia State Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Board and the Abia Startup Portal, both designed to create an enabling environment for technology startups.

Prince Kanu further disclosed that preparations are ongoing for the Abia Technology and Innovation Summit, scheduled to hold from December 10 to 12, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. The summit will feature discussions on the Startup Law and a Startup Innovation Challenge, open to graduates of the state’s TechRise programme, to be held at the new UMPD Uniport facility at Michael Okpara University, Umudike.

According to him, the passage of the Startup Bill and the forthcoming summit represent a strategic move by the state government to create a more attractive and supportive environment for startups and innovators in Abia.

On the health sector, Kanu said the recruitment of medical personnel remains ongoing until the government reaches its target of 771 medical officers.

He noted that 33 consultants recently passed interviews conducted by the State Civil Service Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, while recruitment portals remain open for ophthalmologists, dental officers, medical officers, and both contract and full-time consultants.

He added that another round of computer-based tests (CBT) for shortlisted medical officers will be conducted this week.

The commissioner also announced that Abia State will host the 44th National Council of Civil Service Commissions Conference from November 30 to December 5, 2025, with about 600 participants expected to attend.

Addressing reports on the increase in allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state, Kanu clarified that the governor’s gesture was aimed at improving their welfare after 27 years of stagnant payments.

“The allowance for corps members serving in state establishments has been raised from ₦4,000 to ₦20,000 monthly,” he explained. “Those in state-owned establishments will earn an additional ₦10,000, bringing their total to ₦30,000.

“Corps members serving as medical personnel in state-owned health institutions and teachers in state schools will receive an extra ₦30,000, making their total monthly allowance ₦50,000.”

Kanu said the government is putting in place a monitoring mechanism to ensure full implementation of the new directives.