Abia senator urges FG, NBC to urgently demarcate   state boundaries with natural features

Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the senator representing Abia Central district in the National Assembly, has called on the Federal Government and the National Boundary Commission, NBC, to encourage peaceful co-existence between boundary communities in the country by urgently demarcating state boundaries with Natural, rather than, artificial boundary features.

He noted that the present situation whereby state boundaries were determined by trees and streams that are easily destroyed during farming activities or climatic changes as well as using hinterland border-community-names, which do not stand the taste of time, were responsible for the incessant communal clashes at the various borders.

According to him, such has often resulted in the destruction of human lives and properties, every farming season.

Sen, Akobundu made the remark in answer to a question thrown to him during a press conference he organized to mark the end of his 3-day facility tour of his constituency during which he flagrd-off some projects to mark his one year anniversary as a senator in the National Assembly.

He disclosed that as a way of ensuring peace in border communities he has initiated and concluded the first batch of a two-day regular capacity-building programme tagged: “Peace and Conflict Management” for traditional rulers, community leaders, security operatives and other stakeholders in Abia Central district .

He said at the sittings, emphasis is placed on the need for affected border communities to continue to live in peace as they lived before the boundary adjustment commission report in Nigeria, which is now begging for adjustments in order to sustain real peace at the borders.

The Senator used the occasion to reel-out his scorecard for the One year he has been in the senate.

On his legislative functions, Akobundu hinted that he has sponsored three bills in the House which have passed their first readings.

“On January 31, 2024, I sponsored a Bill for the establishment of an Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Umuahia North,” he said

“Recognizing the importance of improving healthcare delivery, I sponsored a Bill for the establishment of a Federal College of Health Technology in Ikwuano, Abia State. This will train health personnel to meet the needs of our people.

“To foster youth development, sports excellence, and address the limited admission opportunities for our youth, I sponsored a Bill for the establishment of the National Sports University, Nsulu.

“Additionally, I have co-sponsored several bills and motions, fostering collaboration and support for legislative progress”.

For his Oversight assignments, Akobundu has used his membership of various Senate committees as Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, member of Committees on Defense, Finance, FERMA, Tertiary Education, NDDC, Army, Aviation, Power, and Appropriation to positively impact on lives within his constituency”.

On infrastructure and roads, Akobundu said he has raised concerns in the Senate over the deplorable state of roads in Abia central district, including the Enugu–Umuahia–Aba–Port Harcourt Expressway and Umuahia- Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene federal road as well as identified abandoned Projects in his constituency.

Not only that the senator has also facilitated the recruitment of constituents into federal agencies, including the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Nigerian Airforce (both Direct Short Service and regular recruitments), and the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He also embarked on Skill Acquisition and Human capital development activities to engage the youths as well as instituted what he calls “NOSTROCOM House & Digital Skills Centre”

Presently, he is running a Scholarship Scheme for undergraduates across the six LGAs of Abia Central, Ensuring quality Teacher Education by sponsoring 113 constituents for training at the National Teachers’ Institute,NTI as well as Entrepreneurship Training within his constituency.

On his Digital Skills Programme activities, he said the first batch of 1,000 Abia Central youths have completed their digital skills training covering areas like UI/UX design, Website Development, Cyber-security Operations, Graphics Design, Digital Marketing and forex trading. Also another 150 youths across Abia Central were trained in cosmetology and paint production. Each beneficiary received N100,000 in startup grants.

Some of the projects Akobundu has executed include . Remodeling and equipping the Health Centre at Ahiaeke Oloko; flagging off construction of the Oloko–Amizi and Oloko–Ugbuebulle roads and the Launching of “Light- Up Our Markets initiative for safer, well-lit markets.

The senator then solicited for the support and co-operation of his constituents for a better deal in the years to come, saying that he would , at all times, respect and honour the promises he made before them during his election campaigns.