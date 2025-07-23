The Abia State Government (ABSG) has released the final draft of its Minigrid Regulations as part of ongoing energy sector reforms aimed at ensuring reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity access across the state.

The regulations outline the legal, technical, and commercial framework for minigrid operations, creating a transparent and enabling environment for decentralized energy systems. When operational, the initiative will benefit both served and underserved communities, particularly those in the northern part of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Umuahia. He revealed that a 10-man Abia Advisory Council on Electricity would be inaugurated this week to provide expert advice to the Governor on electricity and power-related issues.

Kanu emphasized that the initiative aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s vision to enhance rural electrification through public-private partnerships and supportive regulatory policies for minigrid development.

On water, Kanu confirmed that the Okwoyi Water Scheme in Iseke-Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area, will be commissioned this week. He also announced that a 1,000 kVA transformer has been donated to improve electricity supply in parts of Umuahia, including Niger Street (by Bende Road), Methodist (by Okwulehe Street), and CPS areas.

Sports and youth development

On sports, Kanu said the “Abia Soccer Festival”—a statewide football competition—has kicked off with community playoffs across various Local Government Areas.

Regarding technology and innovation, he announced that the Abia TechRise Cohort 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) will hold on Friday, July 25, 2025. Out of 8,167 applications received, 1,407 were disqualified due to invalid or fake Abia State Social Identification Numbers (ABSIN).

The commissioner also highlighted Abia’s successful hosting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) stakeholders’ town hall meeting last week. He noted that work has commenced on the state’s 2026 Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) to consolidate progress in creating a business-friendly environment.

“Abia has moved from 33rd to 21st place in Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business Index. We expect further improvements when the 2025 ratings are released,” Kanu stated.