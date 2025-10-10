Connect with us

Abia State in Thursday joined the global community to mark this year’s World Sight Day with an eye health symposium that brought together stakeholders, health professionals, and advocates to discuss strategies for improving access to quality eye care and combating quackery in the field.

The symposium, organised by the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (ASEHMB), was held under the theme “Love Your Eyes.”

Abia hosts eye health symposium to mark World Sight Day, reaffirms commitment to quality vision care

It featured panel discussions, technical presentations, and expert contributions aimed at strengthening collaboration among government, private practitioners, and civil society to promote better vision for all residents of the state.

Speaking on the event, the Administrator of ASEHMB, Dr (Mrs) Betty Emeka-Obasi, said the symposium formed part of the state’s broader efforts to raise awareness about eye health and promote preventive care.



She emphasised that good vision is critical to productivity, education, and general well-being, calling on Abians to take proactive steps in protecting their sight.

“Eye health is not just a medical issue but a developmental one,” Dr Emeka-Obasi noted. “When we protect our eyes, we protect our future. The government remains committed to ensuring that every Abian has access to safe, affordable, and quality eye care services.”



The event brought together ophthalmologists, optometrists, public health experts, and representatives of health-focused organisations, who discussed key challenges affecting the sector, including the rising incidence of preventable blindness and the dangers posed by unqualified practitioners.

Participants also explored ways to expand universal access to eye care, particularly in rural communities, through improved policy implementation, public education, and stronger partnerships between state agencies and private sector actors.



The symposium concluded with a renewed pledge by the ASEHMB to intensify eye screening campaigns, upgrade service delivery at state-owned eye clinics, and deepen collaboration with national and international partners to achieve universal eye health coverage in Abia.



Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi speaking at the event 

