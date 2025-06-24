Abia govt unveils landmark projects, reintroduces sanitary inspectors, others 

The Abia State Government has rolled out a series of ambitious development initiatives aimed at transforming infrastructure, healthcare, environmental sanitation, and public safety across the state. Key highlights from this week’s post-State Executive Council press briefing were presented by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu.

$1.3 Billion Abia Medical City to Be Flagged Off July 10

Governor Alex Otti is set to officially flag off construction of the long-anticipated Abia Medical City on July 10, 2025. The $1.3 billion project, being undertaken through a build-operate-transfer arrangement with MKP International Holdings, will be sited on 200 hectares of land.

According to Kanu, the world-class medical facility will include a 1,000-bed hospital, a medical tourism hub, five-star hotel, and family accommodation. The project, expected to be completed within 24 months, aims to stem the tide of outbound medical tourism, not only in Nigeria but across West Africa. He also disclosed that access roads to the site are nearing completion.

Rural Roads and Agro-Markets Underway in All LGAs

In furtherance of its rural development agenda, the government is set to commence work on 11 rural roads and 3 agro-logistics hubs across the state’s 17 local government areas under the World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The agro-markets will be located in Obinto (Arochukwu LGA), Uzuakoli (Bende LGA), and Ndoru (Ikwuano LGA). Prince Kanu noted that the state has paid ₦4.1 billion in counterpart funding, underlining Governor Otti’s commitment to expanding rural infrastructure and agricultural productivity.

Direct Labour Projects: Road Rehabilitation in 48 Locations

The state also provided updates on its direct labour-driven road rehabilitation programme. Maintenance and reconstruction work is currently ongoing in 48 locations.

Recently completed projects include:

Agbama–Okwu–Olokoro–Umuahia South Road

Nkwoegwu–Afugiri–Umuyota Road (Umuahia North)

New roads added to the project list include:

Ozuama Spot–Corpers’ Lodge Road

Abiriba Roundabout–Orie Akwa Junction

Senator Adolphus Wabara’s Road off IBB–Ahiaeke Road

Operation Crush Responds to Cult-Related Violence

On the issue of public safety, Kanu addressed recent concerns following a cult-related incident in Umuahia. He confirmed that Operation Crush, the state’s special security task force, responded to a distress call and apprehended one suspect. Another suspect died during the ensuing pursuit.

The Commissioner clarified that contrary to misleading social media reports, the deceased was a known cultist and not an innocent bystander. A machete attack victim from the incident is currently receiving treatment, and investigations remain ongoing.

Sanitary Inspectors Return to Strengthen Public Hygiene

In a bid to boost environmental health, the Abia government will on Thursday, June 26, officially reintroduce sanitary inspectors, locally known as Ndi Ole Ala. The initiative will be launched in Umuahia and subsequently extended to all 17 LGAs.

Kanu also noted that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) is now active in all three senatorial zones of the state.

Boost to Waste Management and Cleanliness Drive

To reinforce sanitation efforts, the state has deployed 26 new waste receptacles fabricated by Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba. Recent independent surveys by Flo FM and Obioma FM ranked ASEPA as the most impactful government agency in Abia, affirming the effectiveness of the state’s environmental cleanliness initiatives.

Prince Okey Kanu expressed appreciation to all media personnel and top government officials present at the briefing, including SA on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (Rtd), SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, ASEPA GM, Mazi Ogbonnia Okereke, and Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Felix.

He reaffirmed the Otti administration’s resolve to build “a New Abia that is secure, clean, and thriving.”