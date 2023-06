Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the suspension of the Principals of all state-owned Nursing/Midwifery training institutions, pending investigations and directives.

This is according to a statement on Friday, by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor.

Equally suspended is the Director of Nursing in the Ministry of Health, Nwosu Dorathy Njideka.

The directive, according to the statement, takes immediate effect.