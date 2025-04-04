Abia State Government has restated its determination to transform the state capital, Umuahia into a modern city.

This is also as it has vowed to dethrone and prosecute traditional rulers in the state who harbour criminals.

The state Commissioner for information Prince Okey Kanu stated this while briefing journalists at the Government house, Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s state Executive Council Meeting presided over by the State, Governor Dr Alex Otti.

He said that some of the projects in the ongoing modernisation process include the reconstruction and expansion work along Library avenue and Akanu Ibian road down to Federal Medical Centre junction which would soon be ready for commissioning.

Other projects in the capital include the provision of the bus terminal and bus shelters at strategic places, as well as the relocation of market shelters.

According to the commissioner, the Umuahia Urban renewal project is progressing very well. “It is a project that is meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city. Quite a lot of work is ongoing across the state capital. All these are part of the effort to turn Umuahia into a beautiful modern city through changes in the look and feel of the city. The road and junction improvement are progressing well. For the bus terminal work is also progressing fast”, Kanu stated

The information boss also hinted that the registration of all commercial vehicles operating in the state is still ongoing and encouraged those yet to comply with the initiative to do so, as government would soon commence strict enforcement of the directive.

On security, the commissioner announced the release of the prominent business man from Arochukwu who was kidnapped at Ukwa East a few weeks ago.

He used the occasion to warn traditional rulers against harbouring criminal elements in their domain “The state government will dethrone and prosecute traditional rulers who harbour or allow criminal activities to take place in their domain, but the government is advising Abians to remain vigilant. Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their keeping watch over their domains”.

“The Abia State Government is frowning seriously at this and the warning is that if you are caught in the act of harbouring criminals, you will be treated as one”

The commissioner declared that the state government would, through the security agencies, start beaming its search lights on all traditional rulers to ascertain those who harbour criminals in their domain.

Prince Kanu further announced that five newly completed road projects, under its direct labour initiative, will soon be commissioned. The roads include the 19.5km Umuahia-Bende road phase one and two and the maintenance of the 1.7km Onu Igbere road.

Other roads include the reconstruction of the 2.8km Umuokogbuo road, the rehabilitation of the 8.3km Isieketa-Obikabia road, Isialangwa-south Local Government Area and Obehie-Ezendioma road in Ukwa-west Local Government Area.

Kanu further said that based on the report by the state Ministry of Works, the 19.5km Umuahia-Bende road has outlived its usefulness and it is no more economical to continue to maintain it. The road had therefore been recommended for total reconstruction. Unfortunately, the road is a federal government road and there would be necessary interactions between the Abia State and Federal Government Authorities on the way forward.