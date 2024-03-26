Abia govt moves to stamp out touting in collection of revenues, policy enforcement

As part of measures to curb the menace of touts in revenue collections and enforcement of government policies and programmes , the Abia state government has decided to set up what she described as a Unified Taskforce.

The taskforce will enforce compliance to government policies both at the state and local government levels.

Membership of the new organization is drawn from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including local government areas of the metropolis.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Taskforce, the state government is to hold a retreat for the members at Aba, where riot acts will be read to them .

This is to define their uniqueness, as distinct from former raw, in-disciplined and un-co-ordinated groups that operated in the past.

The commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who made these known during a media briefing in Umuahia, explained that the Unified Taskforce would handle all issues of enforcement of government policies and initiatives across the State.

He said that with the coming on board of the taskforce, touting and unnecessary harassment of citizens would become a thing of the past in the state, adding that the taskforce will have coordinators with responsibilities.

“There will be a retreat later in the week for the take- off of the unified taskforce being sponsored by the state government. That is the one – stop – taskforce that will handle all issues of enforcement and government initiatives across the state,” he declared.

“Once they are in place, every issue about touting and unnecessary harassment of Abia citizens and residents would cease.”

Throwing more light on the measures to end touting in Abia state, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma said that the Unified Taskforce will operate under 6 zones; with Umuahia having 2 and Aba 4 zones.

He added that the taskforce has coordinators with the responsibilities of ensuring that the activities of the taskforce are in tandem with the mandate given it.

Mr Ekeoma further stated that the retreat would arm participants on the necessary guidelines and modalities to operate professionally.

His words: “The essence of what government is doing as far as this one is concerned is to bring to an end, anything that has to do with touting, illegal taskforce and all the rest of them . We were used to having individuals harassing people, intimidating them , extorting them in the name of taskforce.

“So, we want to move awy from that old order and that is why, this one is well organized, the members will be known, they are all going to be remunerated. It is not the one where people will just do all kinds of things to make money and put in their pockets in the name of collecting revenue for government . They are going to operate in a most responsible manner.”

Continuing, the Commissioner for Information and Culture revealed that there is an initiative and partnership taking place between the State government and some scouts from Hungary, who are already in the State as the first edition of the Governor’s Unity Games among secondary schools a is ongoing in Umuahia.

According to him, the partnership would lead to an establishment of an International Sports College in Abia to provide opportunities for the young talents in the various sports activities to express themselves even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“In line with the strategic approach to governance by His Excellency and this Government, almost every sector is receiving attention and sports is very much in the frame. There is ongoing sports and there are scouts from Hungary They have come to scout those kids. Government wants to run sports as a business that will at the end of the day benefit our youths “

