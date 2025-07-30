Abia declares war on building collapse, orders integrity tests on all high-rise structures

The Abia State Government has declared a comprehensive crackdown on unsafe structures, mandating immediate integrity tests on all completed and ongoing buildings above two floors across the state. The move is aimed at preventing further incidents of building collapse and safeguarding the lives and property of residents.

The decision followed the collapse of an uncompleted three-storey building with an adjoining bungalow around 3 a.m. on Sunday in Afara-Ukwu, near the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Although no fatalities were reported, three occupants of the bungalow sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, courtesy of the state government. Authorities say the identity of the building owner remains unclear, but the police have arrested the site engineer for questioning.

The collapsed structure, which had been under construction since 2007, was located between two similar buildings around Road Two Junction in the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate. None of the storey buildings had been occupied at the time of the incident, but the injured victims resided in the rear bungalow.

Speaking to journalists at Government House, Umuahia, on Tuesday, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced the government’s directive after the week’s State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu stated that the government had sealed off the affected area to restrict movement while integrity tests are being conducted on the surrounding structures. Any building that fails the test, he said, would be demolished, and the owners sanctioned.

He also revealed that a warning notice had previously been posted on the affected property, directing all illegal occupants to evacuate and ordering a halt to construction. The notice was ignored.

“The government will now require all property owners in Umuahia, Aba, and other urban centres to re-certify their building approvals to ensure they meet minimum safety standards as defined by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) or relevant authorities,” Kanu said.

On the state’s ongoing road infrastructure projects, the commissioner noted that construction and maintenance works are currently ongoing in 51 locations despite the rainy season. Three of those projects have been completed, while five new ones were added in recent weeks.

Completed projects include:

Reconstruction of failed sections of Akanu Ibiam–Ohafia Road

Maintenance of Eket Street–Niger Road through Calabar in Umuahia

Construction of Wosu Road–Abayi in Aba

Kanu added that the government has embarked on a beautification programme as part of its urban renewal efforts. A new roundabout is under construction at Library Avenue near the Government House Gate, and a tree-planting campaign has begun along Library Avenue and Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard to enhance the state capital’s aesthetics and transition Umuahia into a “smart city.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr. Kingsley Agomuo, said the government had zero tolerance for professional negligence and vowed that all buildings above two floors—whether new or existing—would undergo integrity tests.

“Government is determined to ensure that citizens are fully protected in the buildings they occupy. These tests will help reassure the public that their homes are safe,” Agomuo said.

He further clarified that newly constructed buildings are expected to follow existing building regulations and must be properly supervised to meet safety standards.

“This process is not just about enforcement; it is about rebuilding trust and ensuring public safety. Building collapse will no longer be tolerated in Abia State,” he concluded.