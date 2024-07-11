Connect with us

Business

ABC Transport leads gainers as stock market closes flat
Advertisement

Business

FG commends Moniepoint’s contribution to growth of Nigeria's informal economy

Business

FG to regulate price of imported food items

Business

FG to raise N300bn in July Bond offer

Business

DMO explains why Nigeria’s total public debt grew by 24.99% to N121.67trn in Q1 2024

Business

NNPC seeks another $2bn crude-backed loan

Business

Access Holdings targets N10tn profit by 2027

Business

JUST IN: Tinubu creates Ministry of Livestock Development

Business

NGX suspends eight companies’ shares

Business

Zenith Bank named best in Nigeria, retains best corporate governance award at World Finance Awards 2024

Business

ABC Transport leads gainers as stock market closes flat

Published

6 hours ago

on

ABC Transport leads gainers as stock market closes flat

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed flat as ABC Transport topped the gainers’ chart with a positive market breadth.

The All Share Index closed at 99,802.08 points with no significant difference from the previous close of 99,805.95 points.

The Market Capitalisation stands at N56.457 trillion at the close of trading today without much difference from N56.459 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

News continues after this Advertisement

An aggregate of 935 million units of shares were traded in 8,160 deals, valued at N11.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ABC Transport led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N0.77 from the previous close of N0.70.

ETERNA OIL, Livestock Feeds and VITAFOAM among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.63%% and 9.44% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THOMASWYAT led other price decliners as it shed 10.00 of its share price, closing at N2.16 from the previous close of N2.40.

DAAR COMMUNICATION, CWG and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.77%, 5.48% and 4.11% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 698 million units of its shares in 594 deals, valued at N7.27 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 36 million units of its shares in 484 deals valued at N1.34 million.

UBA traded about 26 million units of its shares in 485 deals, valued at N604 million.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (211) Ademola Adeleke (257) Alex Otti (440) Atiku Abubakar (272) Babajide Sanwo-olu (158) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (704) Buhari (144) CBN (491) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (130) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (110) Gboyega Oyetola (334) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (161) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (173) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (231) Olusegun Obasanjo (110) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (509) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (223)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement