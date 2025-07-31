Aba’s investment boom: Otti backs Ultimum’s $100m beverage factory in Osisioma

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has pledged full support for the successful take-off and operations of Ultimum Limited’s $100 million beverage manufacturing facility located in the Osisioma Industrial Cluster, Aba.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ctz. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Otti gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation from Ultimum Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Austin Ufomba, an indigene of Abia State. The team had come to brief the governor on the completion of the first phase of their factory project in Osisioma Local Government Area.

Recognising the significance of the investment, Governor Otti immediately directed the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Otumchere, to mobilise resources and begin rehabilitation of Adaelu Road, which leads to the factory, located a few metres from Geometric Power. He also instructed the preparation of necessary documentation for full reconstruction of the road.

“If you’re investing $100 million in Osisioma, that’s a big deal for us. I must congratulate you and thank you for what you’ve done for our people. You could have started this venture anywhere, but choosing Abia shows that indeed, charity begins at home,” Otti stated.

Responding to the company’s request for road extension beyond Geometric Power, the Governor said, “That’s a no-brainer. We stopped at Geometric because there was no other activity beyond that point. Now that you’re there, we’ll push the road further.”

The visit comes on the heels of another meeting between Governor Otti and Aba-based entrepreneurs, who lauded his administration for creating an enabling environment that has encouraged many to return and invest in the city.

Under Governor Otti’s leadership, Abia’s ease of doing business has significantly improved. He noted that the reconstruction of access roads would help reduce production costs for companies like Ultimum. He also assured the delegation of his availability to commission the factory once it is ready.

On security, Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.

“We’re securing the entire state. It’s not been easy, but we’re grateful to have committed security personnel. We have zero tolerance for crime in Abia State,” he said.

The Governor commended Ultimum Limited for demonstrating initiative by commencing production without prior government prompting. He hailed the company’s ambition to supply the African market, describing it as visionary, especially given the continent’s population of over 1.5 billion people.

Earlier, Mr. Ufomba, CEO of Ultimum Limited, producers of Razzl soft drinks, said the company was committed to partnering with the Abia State Government to boost investment and drive industrial growth in the beverage sector.

“Interestingly, I’m from Osisioma. We are bringing investment back home. I came with our partners and investors to inform the Governor that we’ve completed the first phase of our factory,” Ufomba said.

He praised Governor Otti’s investment-friendly policies, noting that the new plant would stimulate job creation, increase Abia’s internally generated revenue through taxes, enhance infrastructure development, and further validate the Governor’s vision of making Abia a top destination for investors.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, including the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Otti.