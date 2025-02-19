A$AP Rocky found not guilty in Hollywood shooting case

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been found not guilty of felony assault in a Los Angeles court. The jury decided in his favor after three hours of discussion, saving him from a possible 24-year prison sentence.

The case was about a 2021 shooting in Hollywood, where Mayers was accused of firing a gun at his former friend, Terell Ephron (also known as A$AP Relli). Prosecutors said he shot at Ephron on purpose, grazing his hand. But Mayers’ lawyers argued that he only had a fake gun.

During the trial, Mayers’ lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said Ephron was not telling the truth and had changed his story many times. Tacopina also claimed that Ephron was trying to get money from Mayers by making up the shooting story. Police didn’t find any gun or bullets at the scene, but Ephron later said he found bullet casings himself.

The trial got a lot of attention, and Rihanna, Mayers’ partner, was in court often. After the verdict, Mayers looked relieved and hugged his supporters.

This isn’t the first time Mayers has had legal trouble. In 2019, he was given a suspended prison sentence in Sweden after a fight, a case that even got former U.S. President Donald Trump involved.