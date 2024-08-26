A review of 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize winning entry

Olajide Omojarabi, a Nigerian Short story writer made the 2024 Short List of the Commonwealth Short Story prize competition but missed the trophy, which went to Sanjana Thakur, an Indian writer, who in June was announced as the overall winner of the 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

The 26-year-old short story writer from Mumbai defeated 7,359 entrants from around the globe to secure the prestigious £5,000 prize. The announcement was made during a virtual award ceremony hosted by New Zealand’s former Poet Laureate, Dr. Selina Tusitala Marsh. The event featured the other four regional winners—Reena Usha Rungoo, Julie Bouchard, Portia Subran and Pip Robertson — who shared insights into their creative processes and read excerpts from their acclaimed stories.

Sanjana’s winning entry, titled “Aishwarya Rai,” is said to have been inspired by the iconic Bollywood actress and reimagines the adoption narrative in a unique and compelling way. The story centres on Avni, a young woman navigating her options among potential mothers in a local shelter. The narrative cleverly critiques societal beauty standards and the pressures of modern urban life through Avni’s interactions with these women, one of whom bears a striking resemblance to the real-life Aishwarya Rai.

The renowned literary magazine Granta has published all the regional winning stories of the 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, including “Aishwarya Rai”. Additionally, the five stories are available in a special print collection from Paper + Ink.

In her acceptance speech, Thakur expressed her deep gratitude and reflected on her personal journey: “I’ve spent 10 out of 26 years living in countries not my own. India, where I’m from, is simultaneously strange and familiar, accepting and rejecting. Writing stories is a way for me to accept that Mumbai is a city I will long for even when I am in it; it is a way to remake ‘place’ in my mind. I am so thankful to the judges, my fellow shortlisted writers, and the other regional winners for writing beautiful stories. For my strange story—about mothers and daughters, about bodies, beauty standards, and Bombay street food—to find such a global audience is thrilling. I cannot express how wholly honoured I am to be the recipient of this incredible Prize. I hope I continue writing stories that people want to read. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, chair of the 2024 Judging Panel, praised Sanjana’s work, stating, “The short story form favours the brave and the bold writer. In ‘Aishwarya Rai’, Sanjana Thakur employs brutal irony, sarcasm, cynicism, and wry humour packaged in tight prose and stanza-like paragraphs to confront us with the fracturing of family and the self as a result of modern urban existence. No matter which city you live in, you’ll recognize the stress-induced conditions like insomnia, restless leg, panic attacks, and an obsession with a celebrity kind of beauty, in this case, Bollywood. Thakur pushes this stinging absurdity as far as to suggest hiring mothers to replace inadequate ones. Rarely do we see satire pulled off so effortlessly.”

O Thiam Chin, judge for the Asia region, added, “The power of Sanjana Thakur’s story reminds us that the best of fiction peels back the hard skin of life and grants us the privilege of feeling every flutter and pulse of its raw, quivering heart.”

Earlier in March this year the literary world was abuzz with the announcement of the regional winners of the 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, each of whom had been shortlisted for the first time. This prestigious prize, an initiative of the Commonwealth Foundation, seeks to amplify the voices of emerging writers across the Commonwealth.

This year’s winners hail from diverse backgrounds, bringing unique perspectives to their storytelling.

Reena Usha Rungoo, who represented Africa category, is a Mauritian writer. Reena Usha Rungoo, who is also a scholar and mother, has been recognized for her compelling fiction that aims to inspire action and build community. As an islander and a diasporic South Asian, Rungoo’s work speaks truth to power, resonating deeply with her multifaceted identity.

Sanjana Thakur

From India, Sanjana Thakur, a graduate in English and Anthropology from Wellesley College, draws upon her academic background to challenge perceptions and explore the complexities of human experience. Thakur’s writing embodies the essence of making the familiar strange and the strange familiar, offering fresh insights into everyday life.

Julie Bouchard

Canadian writer Julie Bouchard, based in Montreal, brings her literary prowess to the fore with two short story collections and a novel already to her name. Influenced by literary giants, such as Virginia Woolf and Anne Hébert, Bouchard’s work, translated from French by Arielle Aaronson, delves into intricate human emotions and relationships.

Portia Subran

Trinidad and Tobago’s Portia Subran, a writer and ink artist from Chaguanas, celebrates her Caribbean heritage through stories that honour the oral traditions of her ancestors. Subran’s work is a testament to the enduring legacy of Caribbean storytelling, rich with historical and cultural significance.

Pip Robertson

New Zealand’s Pip Robertson rounds out the list of winners with her nuanced fiction that explores life’s inherent ambiguities and contradictions. Robertson’s stories, featured in various journals and anthologies, highlight her ability to capture the complexity of human nature.

The Commonwealth Foundation continues to champion the transformative power of creative expression, supporting platforms like the Commonwealth Short Story Prize to provoke debate and inspire action on critical issues. Through initiatives like these, the Foundation elevates the voices of the people, shaping a more inclusive and vibrant literary landscape.

