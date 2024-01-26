Connect with us

Niger Delta ministry, NDDC of no use to region - Amb. Keshi
Published

2 hours ago

on

The Director General of the BRACED commission, Joe Keshi has dismissed the existence of Niger Delta ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the federal government intervention to deal with the issues of development in the region.

He noted that a great policy gap exists between the federal and state governments, as according to him existing policies and programmes have little or no synergy to drive development.

“You people stand far from the region and propose policies. Those in the region know and understand the development and environmental crisis that threatens the region and without talking about these issues, the crisis would snowball into existential proportions such as we have now,” he said.

“The federal government must see the country as one; all the ports in the region have been abandoned, when the Lagos ports are congested. We should have a broad mind in this country and not focus on just a few areas.”

He said the agencies and ministry are only giving handouts and deeping corruption in the region instead of providing jobs and infrastructure.

The BRACED commission is a regional initiative of the six states in the South South to galvanize resources and push for development.

It was a private sector idea pioneered by people such as Atedo Peterside, Prof. Pat Utomi and Gov. Obaseki (before he became governor) to catalyse investment by the private sector.

They later got the government to buy into the project, but political differences between Nyeson Wike and Ifeanyi Okowa, former governors of Rivers and Delta, led to its neglect until now when the present leaders decided to revive it.

