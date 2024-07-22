A friend of mine who warned me against investing in Nigeria now laughing at me – Dangote

Aliko Dangote, has lamented that one of his wealthy friends who started investing abroad four years ago, has been taunting him over the back and forth with the Bola Tinubu led government.

Dangote who has been having issues with the government over his refinery project in Lagos, had earlier narrated how a cabal was blocking his moves to import crude and how it has been difficult to get products, slowing down operations.

Last week, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the Nigerian government was yet to license the Dangote refinery to begin operations in the country.

Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive officer (CEO) of NMDPRA, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the state House on Thursday.

According to Ahmed, the claims of ongoing efforts to scuttle the operations of Dangote refinery due to lack of supply of crude oil by International Oil Companies were not true, adding that the refinery was still at the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed yet.

Ahmed added that the diesel product of Dangote was below international standard, a claim which the businessman refuted during an interactive session at the weekend.

In an interview with online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, Dangote narrated how a friend whom he tried to talk into being patriotic about Nigeria is now taunting him.

“Four years ago, one of my very wealthy friends began to invest his money abroad. I disagreed with him and urged him to rethink his action in the interest of his country. He blamed his action on policy inconsistencies and shenanigans of interest groups. That friend has been taunting me in the past few days, saying he warned me and that he has been proven right,” Dangote was quoted as saying.

Dangote said he invested in the project to help solve a major issue in the country, wondering why some persons were working against him.

He offered to sell the refinery to the NNPC it the state oil company was uncomfortable with him in the picture.

“As you probably know, I am 67 years old, in less than three years, I will be 70. I need very little to live the rest of my life. I can’t take the refinery or any other property or asset to my grave. Everything I do is in the interest of my country.”

“We have been facing fuel crisis since the 70s. This refinery can help in resolving the problem but it does appear some people are uncomfortable that I am in the picture. So I am ready to let go, let the NNPC buy me out, run the refinery.

The Kano State born businessman bemoaned the long-standing fuel crisis in Nigeria and his belief that the Dangote Refinery could be instrumental in resolving the issue.

