By FELIX OLOYEDE

The services of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), a subsidiary of 9mobile, will engender transformation in Nigerian financial services by providing value and market-driven solutions, Branka Mracajac, Chief Executive Officer of the company, has said.

She stated this the launch of 9PSB in Lagos on Monday, disclosing that the fintech firm was set to deliver high-end digital banking and financial inclusion services that will make transactions easier, convenient and accessible for people of all social classes in the country.

“It is the duty of us, the financially included people, to influence economic development to improve welfare, to generate standard of living for everyone, particularly in poverty reduction and employment creation,” Mracajac added.

According to her, 9PSB’s key mitigating strategy is to create synergies between age integrity and something important driver of financial inclusion and the superior product mix that we are offering.

“We strongly believe that we will address the pain points of underpaid, the underbanked and unbanked Nigerians by offering a compelling product, seamless educate execution of processes and an excellent customer service,” she said.

She promised that 9PSB we build job of financial inclusion within the rural areas in Nigeria.

9PSB CEO claimed, “Basically, the main difference between us and other platforms is that everyone with a phone number can have a bank account in 9PSB, which means that you don’t have to go to bank, you don’t have to have BVN, you don’t have to go to process and then to memorize your banking details. The last 10 digits of your phone number makes your account number.

“The difference between our platform and other banking platforms are that you can do everything so you can conduct banking services, from the comfort of your home, it’s only needed to have a smartphone or feature device.”

Subscribers can open an account by dialing *990# from the phone and their mobile phone would become their account number.

9PSB has introduced a Naira Instant account, which give subscribers the opportunity to get cashback after every transaction.

It is also giving subscribers saving proposition that allows them to earn their interest upfront without having to wait for the maturity date of their investments.

The fintech company said it is targeting over 6 million subscribers within one year and influence a massive growth the country’s financial inclusion drive.